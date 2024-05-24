BARR Security Engineering Services Logo

BARR Security Engineering Services

Security engineering & compliance consulting for cloud & hybrid environments

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

BARR Security Engineering Services Description

BARR Security Engineering Services provides technical security engineering and compliance consulting for organizations. The service focuses on designing and implementing security architectures that align with compliance frameworks including FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The service offers technical remediation, implementation, and management of security tools and controls. This includes cloud native security centers, compliance automation, mobile device management, endpoint detection and response, security awareness training, cloud security posture management, vulnerability scanning, incident response, and responsible disclosure programs. BARR's engineers provide architecture guidance covering patch management, network segmentation, and remote access controls. The service supports cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as hybrid infrastructures. Services include establishing secure boundaries, implementing technical controls, optimizing cloud environments for compliance, deploying and managing security tools, reviewing SDLC processes, performing secure code reviews, and implementing security tooling for development workflows. The offering includes continuous monitoring capabilities with vulnerability management, ConMon reporting, and ongoing security oversight to maintain compliance posture over time.

BARR Security Engineering Services FAQ

Common questions about BARR Security Engineering Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BARR Security Engineering Services is Security engineering & compliance consulting for cloud & hybrid environments developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Security Engineering, Cloud Security, Security Architecture.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox