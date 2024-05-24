BARR Security Engineering Services
BARR Security Engineering Services Description
BARR Security Engineering Services provides technical security engineering and compliance consulting for organizations. The service focuses on designing and implementing security architectures that align with compliance frameworks including FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The service offers technical remediation, implementation, and management of security tools and controls. This includes cloud native security centers, compliance automation, mobile device management, endpoint detection and response, security awareness training, cloud security posture management, vulnerability scanning, incident response, and responsible disclosure programs. BARR's engineers provide architecture guidance covering patch management, network segmentation, and remote access controls. The service supports cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as hybrid infrastructures. Services include establishing secure boundaries, implementing technical controls, optimizing cloud environments for compliance, deploying and managing security tools, reviewing SDLC processes, performing secure code reviews, and implementing security tooling for development workflows. The offering includes continuous monitoring capabilities with vulnerability management, ConMon reporting, and ongoing security oversight to maintain compliance posture over time.
