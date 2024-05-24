BARR Readiness Assessment Logo

BARR Readiness Assessment

Compliance readiness assessment service for regulatory frameworks

BARR Readiness Assessment Description

BARR Readiness Assessment is a compliance consulting service that prepares organizations for audits across multiple regulatory frameworks. The service tests controls that will be examined during formal audits and provides recommendations for remediation before the actual audit occurs. The assessment process includes four phases: initial team introduction and system demo, key processes overview covering change management, access management, and vulnerability management, delivery of prioritized observations and recommendations, and remediation planning with engagement timeline development. BARR offers readiness assessments for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, FedRAMP 20x, CMMC, privacy assessments, and coordinated audits that span multiple frameworks. The service is delivered by certified professionals holding credentials such as CISA, CISSP, ISO Lead Auditor, and HITRUST CCSFP. Organizations receive three key deliverables: system scope definition, prioritization of identified gaps, and key controls assessment. The service includes a dedicated engagement manager who guides clients through the process, schedules meetings, and provides ongoing support during remediation. The assessment helps organizations identify control gaps, reduce audit surprises, and build confidence before formal compliance examinations.

BARR Readiness Assessment is Compliance readiness assessment service for regulatory frameworks developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Risk Assessment, Security Consulting.

