BARR PCI DSS Compliance Services
PCI DSS compliance consulting and QSA assessment services
BARR PCI DSS Compliance Services Description
BARR Advisory provides PCI DSS compliance services as a qualified security assessor (QSA) firm. The company helps organizations that store, process, or transmit credit card data achieve compliance with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard requirements. The service follows a four-phase process: planning, assessment, reporting, and issuance. During planning, BARR conducts scoping assessments to determine in-scope system components and understand the cardholder data environment (CDE). The assessment phase includes policy reviews, system evidence reviews, interviews, and observations conducted through BARR's audit portal. Organizations can choose between self-assessment questionnaires (SAQ) or reports of compliance (RoC) depending on transaction volumes and customer requirements. BARR provides QSA-assisted SAQs and prepares RoCs with attestations of compliance (AoC) for submission to appropriate entities. The engagement timeline typically ranges from three to six months depending on CDE complexity. BARR conducts kickoff meetings at least three months prior to compliance report dates and provides debriefing sessions after report issuance to communicate process improvement opportunities and plan future engagements. The service is designed for payment card industry entities including cloud service providers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and organizations that accept or process payment cards. Annual validation is recommended with continuous monitoring between assessments.
