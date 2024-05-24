BARR Advisory HIPAA Compliance
BARR Advisory HIPAA Compliance
BARR Advisory HIPAA Compliance Description
BARR Advisory provides HIPAA compliance consulting and attestation services for covered entities and business associates in the healthcare sector. The service helps organizations safeguard electronic protected health information (ePHI) in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and HITECH regulations. The service includes ePHI scope discovery, reduction, and security assessments. BARR's assessors evaluate cybersecurity programs against HIPAA Security Rule requirements, which encompass administrative, physical, and technical safeguards for protecting ePHI. Organizations can obtain formal attestation reports through examination or compliance attestation engagements. These reports assess compliance with HIPAA/HITECH security, privacy, and breach notification rules. BARR also offers combined SOC 2 + HIPAA Security Rule assessments, evaluating whether controls related to access management, risk management, and asset management meet HIPAA regulations. The service includes readiness assessments to prepare organizations for SOC 2 reports or Reports on HIPAA Compliance. BARR provides a project management tool for tracking assessment progress and offers fixed-rate pricing. The service targets cloud service providers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and organizations in regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.
