Avira Avira Free Security
Free security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & system optimization
Avira Avira Free Security Description
Avira Free Security is a security suite that combines endpoint protection with privacy and performance optimization features. The product includes antivirus scanning capabilities with full system scans, scheduled scans, and automatic quarantine of high-risk files. It provides anti-ransomware protection and malware detection. The security features include a firewall to block unauthorized access, software updater to patch vulnerable applications, and browser safety extensions for Chrome and Firefox that block phishing attempts, harmful websites, trackers, and advertisements. The product includes a VPN for encrypted communications and anonymous browsing. Privacy features include a password manager for generating and storing credentials with cross-device synchronization, file shredder for permanent data deletion, and system privacy controls to prevent Windows and applications from collecting user data. Performance optimization tools include a system cleaner to remove junk files and invalid registry entries, startup optimizer to manage boot programs, battery saver for power management, driver updater for device drivers, and duplicates finder to identify and remove duplicate files. The product provides a centralized dashboard showing security status across three categories: security, privacy, and performance. It includes smart scan functionality and allows customization of security settings. The solution is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms.
