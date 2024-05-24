Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption Description

Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption (HPE) is a software-based encryption solution designed for multicloud and hybrid cloud environments. The product addresses performance limitations of traditional IPsec VPN implementations by using parallel encrypted tunnels and Equal-Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) routing to achieve throughput of 100+ Gbps for hybrid connectivity and up to 1 Tbps+ for cloud-to-cloud traffic. HPE operates on standard cloud compute instances across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure without requiring specialized hardware. The architecture uses multi-tunnel, multi-core processing to distribute encrypted traffic across multiple pathways, overcoming single-core bottlenecks typical of legacy VPN solutions. The Aviatrix Controller provides centralized management for provisioning, tunnel orchestration, policy enforcement, and key rotation across all gateways. The system automatically detects instance sizes and provisions the optimal number of parallel tunnels. Traffic distribution uses cloud-native ECMP for load balancing across active tunnels. HPE encrypts traffic across cloud-to-cloud connections, inter-region flows, cross-cloud routing, and east-west communication paths. The solution includes continuous tunnel health monitoring with automatic failover capabilities. It supports jumbo frames with 9000-byte MTU for large-packet data flows. The product is designed to support compliance requirements for frameworks including CISA ZTMM 2.0, NIST 800-207, HIPAA, PCI DSS 4.0, and FedRAMP through consistent encryption-in-transit coverage and centralized key management.