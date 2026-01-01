AlgoSec AlgoSec Horizon Platform Description

AlgoSec Horizon Platform is an application-centric security management platform designed for hybrid network environments spanning datacenters and multi-cloud infrastructures. The platform unifies security management across on-premises and cloud environments to manage application connectivity, security policies, and compliance. The platform provides visibility into application dependencies and traffic flows across the hybrid network infrastructure. It maps network security risks to specific applications and enables automated security policy changes for application connectivity. The system supports both datacenter security through AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) and cloud security through AlgoSec Cloud Enterprise (ACE). The platform includes compliance management capabilities that identify and resolve compliance gaps across cloud and datacenter environments. It maintains application-centric compliance monitoring and enables risk prioritization based on business context. The system integrates with various infrastructure components including cloud/SDN platforms, ITSM systems, network and security devices, DevOps/automation tools, SIEM/SOAR platforms, micro-segmentation solutions, vulnerability scanners, and chat solutions. AlgoSec Horizon Platform aims to reduce the time required for application delivery by automating connectivity changes and providing holistic coverage across the entire network estate. The platform has been in operation since 2004 and serves over 2,200 organizations.