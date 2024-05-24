6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) Description

6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a product suite of virtualized software routers designed for communication service providers, mobile network operators, and enterprises. The suite includes multiple router types: vPE (Provider Edge), vCSR (Cell Site Router), vSecGW (Security Gateway), vCGNAT (Carrier-Grade NAT), vFW (Firewall), vBNG (Broadband Network Gateway), vBR (Border Router), vCPE (Customer Premises Equipment), and vUPF (User Plane Function). The routers can be deployed as bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized on commercial off-the-shelf servers in private and public clouds. They support IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, subscriber management, and NAT functions. The product line is built on 6WIND's core technology (6WNOS) and supports deployment as VNF (Virtual Network Function) or CNF (Container Network Function) on x86 and ARM architectures. The solution provides RFC compliance and compatibility with network equipment from vendors like Cisco and Juniper. It includes automation tools for deployment, configuration, and management, along with integration capabilities for third-party MANO (Management and Orchestration) solutions. The platform supports elastic capacity, in-service updates, and fault-tolerant operations.