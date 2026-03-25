Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) has become critical as applications face increasingly sophisticated attacks. Traditional static analysis misses runtime vulnerabilities that only surface when code executes. Modern DAST tools now integrate AI-powered testing, real-time threat intelligence, and automated remediation to catch what static scanners miss.

The landscape has evolved beyond simple web app scanners. Today's tools combine vulnerability assessment with threat intelligence, OSINT monitoring, and even red team automation. This shift reflects how security teams need integrated platforms rather than point solutions. The tools below represent the current state of DAST technology, each addressing different aspects of dynamic security testing.