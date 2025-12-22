Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS environments with sprawling identity and data access need Vectra AI CDR for AWS to stop spending cycles triaging false positives. Its machine learning triage cuts alert noise by 80 percent or more while tracking over 90 percent of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and the integration with AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring gives you visibility into Nitro instances that most cloud detection tools miss entirely. Skip this if your threat hunting team is comfortable with high-volume alert feeds or if you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider; the real payoff comes when you're juggling AWS, Azure AD, and M365 simultaneously.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Vectra AI CDR for AWS vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS differentiates with AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage. Vectra AI CDR for M365 differentiates with AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS is developed by Vectra AI. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS integrates with Amazon Security Lake, Amazon GuardDuty, AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring, Azure AD, Microsoft 365. Vectra AI CDR for M365 integrates with Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Azure AD, AWS Control Plane. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Vectra AI CDR for AWS and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox