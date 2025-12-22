Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..

Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.