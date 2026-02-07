Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
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Common questions about comparing ClearVector RuntimeVisibility vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your cloud application detection and response needs.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility differentiates with Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks. Vectra AI CDR for M365 differentiates with AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is developed by ClearVector. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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