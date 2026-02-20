CYCL CDR+AI SOC: Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response. built by BugSec. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based anomaly detection across cloud environments, 24/7 SOC expert monitoring, investigation, and threat validation, Automated response via AI agent (asset isolation, user disabling, domain blocking)..

Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.