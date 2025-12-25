Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated cloud SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response for its 24/7 managed detection model with dedicated security teams, eliminating the staffing burden most organizations can't solve alone. The Security Operations Warranty backing incident response with up to $3M in financial assistance is unusual and meaningful when a breach actually happens. Skip this if your team wants to own detection workflows end-to-end or needs deep customization; the concierge model prioritizes consistency over flexibility.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI. Vectra AI CDR for M365 differentiates with AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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