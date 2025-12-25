Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.