Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. Vectra AI CDR for AWS is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS environments with sprawling identity and data access need Vectra AI CDR for AWS to stop spending cycles triaging false positives. Its machine learning triage cuts alert noise by 80 percent or more while tracking over 90 percent of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and the integration with AWS VPC Traffic Mirroring gives you visibility into Nitro instances that most cloud detection tools miss entirely. Skip this if your threat hunting team is comfortable with high-volume alert feeds or if you're still standardizing on a single cloud provider; the real payoff comes when you're juggling AWS, Azure AD, and M365 simultaneously.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI
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Common questions about comparing ClearVector RuntimeVisibility vs Vectra AI CDR for AWS for your cloud application detection and response needs.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
Vectra AI CDR for AWS: Cloud detection and response solution for AWS environments using AI. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility differentiates with Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks. Vectra AI CDR for AWS differentiates with AI-driven threat detection covering over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Real-time monitoring of AWS Control Plane logs, Azure AD, and M365, Alert noise reduction by 80% or more through ML-based triage.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is developed by ClearVector. Vectra AI CDR for AWS is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility and Vectra AI CDR for AWS serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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