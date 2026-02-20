Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities

Development teams building web applications need foundational OWASP Top 10 training that actually sticks, and SafeStack delivers this through role-based courses designed separately for developers and testers rather than one generic track. The SCORM licensing model means you can drop it into your existing LMS without negotiating yet another vendor integration, and the vendor's focus on PR.AT awareness training aligns squarely with NIST CSF 2.0 requirements for personnel competency. Skip this if your organization already has mature secure coding practices embedded in your hiring and code review processes, or if you need post-training vulnerability scanning and remediation orchestration bundled together; SafeStack trains people, it doesn't automate the fix.