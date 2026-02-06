Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.