Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..

Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.