Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will find real value in Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution because it surfaces and categorizes cloud apps across devices in weeks, not months, then uses behavioral nudges to actually get users to secure accounts instead of just flagging them. The platform maps OAuth grants, API keys, and GenAI tool adoption across your entire workforce, then automates remediation workflows through APIs and real-time alerts. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats within sanctioned applications; Nudge excels at inventory and supply chain risk under NIST GV.SC, but won't replace a cloud access security broker for policy enforcement on approved tools.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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