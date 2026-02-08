Console Shadow IT is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Vaultys. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should use Console Shadow IT for the cost recovery angle; most shadow IT tools treat spend optimization as a secondary feature, but this platform leads with unused license identification and per-application cost estimation that actually justifies the deployment to finance. The vendor's NIST Asset Management coverage reflects proper application inventory discipline, which is the prerequisite for any compliance audit touching SaaS usage. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping risky app adoption in real time; Console Shadow IT identifies what's running and costs money, not what's about to breach your data residency policy.
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
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Common questions about comparing Console Shadow IT vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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