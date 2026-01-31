1Password SaaS Manager: SaaS app discovery, lifecycle mgmt, access control & spend optimization platform. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Continuous SaaS application discovery, Shadow IT and AI application detection, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning..

Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.