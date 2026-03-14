Augmentt Discover is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Augmentt. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing dozens of client environments need Augmentt Discover to stop the blind spot of shadow IT sprawl; most MSPs can't see what SaaS apps their clients actually use, and this tool gives them that visibility across all tenants from one pane. The platform discovers and catalogs SaaS applications at user level, which means you're not just counting apps but understanding adoption patterns and usage that drive licensing waste and security risk. Skip this if you're an enterprise looking for deep application risk scoring or integration with your existing ITSM stack; Augmentt is built for MSPs who need fast, multi-tenant discovery over exhaustive app intelligence.
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps.
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Discover vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
Augmentt Discover: SaaS discovery tool for MSPs to detect sanctioned & shadow IT apps. built by Augmentt. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery across client environments, Shadow IT detection and identification, Multi-tenant management for MSPs..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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