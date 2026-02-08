Console Shadow IT is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Vaultys. Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl should use Console Shadow IT for the cost recovery angle; most shadow IT tools treat spend optimization as a secondary feature, but this platform leads with unused license identification and per-application cost estimation that actually justifies the deployment to finance. The vendor's NIST Asset Management coverage reflects proper application inventory discipline, which is the prerequisite for any compliance audit touching SaaS usage. Skip this if your primary concern is stopping risky app adoption in real time; Console Shadow IT identifies what's running and costs money, not what's about to breach your data residency policy.
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will find real value in Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution because it surfaces and categorizes cloud apps across devices in weeks, not months, then uses behavioral nudges to actually get users to secure accounts instead of just flagging them. The platform maps OAuth grants, API keys, and GenAI tool adoption across your entire workforce, then automates remediation workflows through APIs and real-time alerts. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats within sanctioned applications; Nudge excels at inventory and supply chain risk under NIST GV.SC, but won't replace a cloud access security broker for policy enforcement on approved tools.
Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization
Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts
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Common questions about comparing Console Shadow IT vs Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution for your shadow it discovery needs.
Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..
Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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