Console Shadow IT: Shadow IT detection and management platform with SaaS cost optimization. built by Vaultys. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Shadow IT application detection and identification, Centralized application management dashboard, Application blacklisting and whitelisting controls..

Nudge Security Shadow IT Solution: Discovers and manages shadow IT, SaaS, GenAI, and cloud app accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and GenAI asset discovery and categorization, Account and user identity tracking across all devices, OAuth grant visibility and revocation for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.