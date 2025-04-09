Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Google. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Synack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mandiant Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous visibility into internet-facing assets before attackers do, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management delivers automated discovery and monitoring at scale with multicloud integration that actually works. The tool maps your external footprint daily and flags exposures without requiring manual asset feeds, which is where most ASM tools fail in hybrid environments. Skip this if you're looking for remediation workflows or patch management; Mandiant finds the problem and hands it off to you.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external attack surfaces will get the most from Synack Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds assets you don't know you own through continuous passive scanning of domains, IP ranges, and subsidiaries. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, which means you're building real inventory rigor, not just running occasional scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the ops maturity to act on discovered assets quickly; Synack surfaces the problem faster than most teams can remediate it.
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Mandiant Attack Surface Management vs Synack Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..
Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification. Synack Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management is developed by Google. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Synack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management and Synack Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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