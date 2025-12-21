Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Google. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous visibility into internet-facing assets before attackers do, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management delivers automated discovery and monitoring at scale with multicloud integration that actually works. The tool maps your external footprint daily and flags exposures without requiring manual asset feeds, which is where most ASM tools fail in hybrid environments. Skip this if you're looking for remediation workflows or patch management; Mandiant finds the problem and hands it off to you.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Mandiant Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in shadow it detection. Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans, Risk-based scoring and prioritization. Mandiant Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is developed by Google. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management integrates with Anomali Match Cloud. Mandiant Attack Surface Management integrates with Cloud providers, DNS providers. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and Mandiant Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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