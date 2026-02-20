Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.