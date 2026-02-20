Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Synack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external attack surfaces will get the most from Synack Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds assets you don't know you own through continuous passive scanning of domains, IP ranges, and subsidiaries. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, which means you're building real inventory rigor, not just running occasional scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the ops maturity to act on discovered assets quickly; Synack surfaces the problem faster than most teams can remediate it.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Synack Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Synack Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Synack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Synack Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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