Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.