Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Google. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mandiant Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous visibility into internet-facing assets before attackers do, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management delivers automated discovery and monitoring at scale with multicloud integration that actually works. The tool maps your external footprint daily and flags exposures without requiring manual asset feeds, which is where most ASM tools fail in hybrid environments. Skip this if you're looking for remediation workflows or patch management; Mandiant finds the problem and hands it off to you.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Mandiant Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Mandiant Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Mandiant Attack Surface Management is developed by Google. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Mandiant Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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