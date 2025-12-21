Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Synack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external attack surfaces will get the most from Synack Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds assets you don't know you own through continuous passive scanning of domains, IP ranges, and subsidiaries. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, which means you're building real inventory rigor, not just running occasional scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the ops maturity to act on discovered assets quickly; Synack surfaces the problem faster than most teams can remediate it.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs Synack Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Synack Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Synack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and Synack Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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