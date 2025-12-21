Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.