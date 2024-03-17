Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LeakedIn.com is a free digital risk protection tool. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach notification and employee credential exposure will find LeakedIn.com useful for fast, free triage of whether staff email addresses appear in known dumps. The tool searches over 12 billion compromised records across publicly indexed breaches, giving you a quick answer without budget friction. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring of your own data or dark web intelligence; LeakedIn is a one-time lookup service, not a subscription-based threat feed.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing LeakedIn.com vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
LeakedIn.com: Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LeakedIn.com and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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