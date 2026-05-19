LeakedIn.com

Security teams managing breach notification and employee credential exposure will find LeakedIn.com useful for fast, free triage of whether staff email addresses appear in known dumps. The tool searches over 12 billion compromised records across publicly indexed breaches, giving you a quick answer without budget friction. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring of your own data or dark web intelligence; LeakedIn is a one-time lookup service, not a subscription-based threat feed.