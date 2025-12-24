JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

NeuralTrust Observability: Tracing, analytics, and observability platform for LLM pipelines and GenAI apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include AI security posture overview across the organization, Real-time execution traces for security mechanism performance, Auditable logs of every LLM application request..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.