Jozu Hub + Agent Guard: On-prem security & governance platform for AI/ML models on Kubernetes. built by Jozu. Core capabilities include Automated multi-vector security scanning of model artifacts and dependencies, Cryptographic signing and SHA-based tamper-proof attestation of model packages, SBOM generation for AI supply chain security..

NeuralTrust Observability: Tracing, analytics, and observability platform for LLM pipelines and GenAI apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include AI security posture overview across the organization, Real-time execution traces for security mechanism performance, Auditable logs of every LLM application request..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.