NeuralTrust Observability: Tracing, analytics, and observability platform for LLM pipelines and GenAI apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include AI security posture overview across the organization, Real-time execution traces for security mechanism performance, Auditable logs of every LLM application request..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.