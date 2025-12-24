JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.