JFrog ML: Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Model training and fine-tuning, Model deployment via API endpoints and Kafka streams, Real-time model monitoring and alerts..

Jozu Hub + Agent Guard: On-prem security & governance platform for AI/ML models on Kubernetes. built by Jozu. Core capabilities include Automated multi-vector security scanning of model artifacts and dependencies, Cryptographic signing and SHA-based tamper-proof attestation of model packages, SBOM generation for AI supply chain security..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.