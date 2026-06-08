Jozu Hub + Agent Guard: On-prem security & governance platform for AI/ML models on Kubernetes. built by Jozu. Core capabilities include Automated multi-vector security scanning of model artifacts and dependencies, Cryptographic signing and SHA-based tamper-proof attestation of model packages, SBOM generation for AI supply chain security..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.