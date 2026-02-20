Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

Jozu Hub + Agent Guard: On-prem security & governance platform for AI/ML models on Kubernetes. built by Jozu. Core capabilities include Automated multi-vector security scanning of model artifacts and dependencies, Cryptographic signing and SHA-based tamper-proof attestation of model packages, SBOM generation for AI supply chain security..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.