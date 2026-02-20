InCountry Email is a commercial email dlp tool by InCountry. INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping personal data across borders will find their compliance burden cut sharply by InCountry Email's in-country tokenization approach, which routes emails through local SMTP servers so regulated data never leaves its origin jurisdiction. The tool handles GDPR, LGPD, and similar residency rules without forcing infrastructure rewrites, integrating directly into existing SMTP configurations. Skip this if your problem is inbound email threats or you need DLP that blocks risky sends; InCountry Email is purpose-built for outbound localization, not message inspection or policy enforcement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
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Common questions about comparing InCountry Email vs INKY Outbound Mail Protection for your email dlp needs.
InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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