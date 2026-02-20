InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..

INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.