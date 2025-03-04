Egress Prevent is a commercial email dlp tool by Egress. INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in misdirected email incidents will see immediate value in Egress Prevent's relationship mapping engine, which flags messages sent to wrong recipients before they land in inboxes. The tool's real-time point-of-send detection and Bayesian inference for continuous risk assessment directly address PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're stopping exfiltration at the moment of highest visibility. Skip this if your organization needs broader insider threat capabilities beyond email; Egress Prevent owns the send-time problem but doesn't replace behavioral analytics for lateral movement or cloud data access abuse.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
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Common questions about comparing Egress Prevent vs INKY Outbound Mail Protection for your email dlp needs.
Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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