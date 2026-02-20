689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial email dlp tool by 689Cloud. INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs INKY Outbound Mail Protection for your email dlp needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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