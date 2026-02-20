689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..

INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.