Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
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Common questions about comparing Forcepoint Email DLP Solution vs INKY Outbound Mail Protection for your email dlp needs.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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