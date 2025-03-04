Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..

INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.