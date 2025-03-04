Egress Prevent is a commercial email dlp tool by Egress. InCountry Email is a commercial email dlp tool by InCountry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in misdirected email incidents will see immediate value in Egress Prevent's relationship mapping engine, which flags messages sent to wrong recipients before they land in inboxes. The tool's real-time point-of-send detection and Bayesian inference for continuous risk assessment directly address PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're stopping exfiltration at the moment of highest visibility. Skip this if your organization needs broader insider threat capabilities beyond email; Egress Prevent owns the send-time problem but doesn't replace behavioral analytics for lateral movement or cloud data access abuse.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping personal data across borders will find their compliance burden cut sharply by InCountry Email's in-country tokenization approach, which routes emails through local SMTP servers so regulated data never leaves its origin jurisdiction. The tool handles GDPR, LGPD, and similar residency rules without forcing infrastructure rewrites, integrating directly into existing SMTP configurations. Skip this if your problem is inbound email threats or you need DLP that blocks risky sends; InCountry Email is purpose-built for outbound localization, not message inspection or policy enforcement.
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
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Common questions about comparing Egress Prevent vs InCountry Email for your email dlp needs.
Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..
InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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