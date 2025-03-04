Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. InCountry Email is a commercial email dlp tool by InCountry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping personal data across borders will find their compliance burden cut sharply by InCountry Email's in-country tokenization approach, which routes emails through local SMTP servers so regulated data never leaves its origin jurisdiction. The tool handles GDPR, LGPD, and similar residency rules without forcing infrastructure rewrites, integrating directly into existing SMTP configurations. Skip this if your problem is inbound email threats or you need DLP that blocks risky sends; InCountry Email is purpose-built for outbound localization, not message inspection or policy enforcement.
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
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Common questions about comparing Forcepoint Email DLP Solution vs InCountry Email for your email dlp needs.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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