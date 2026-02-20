Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security
Development teams and security leaders building cloud applications need SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security to embed Zero Trust thinking into their development process rather than bolt it on after. The tool includes a maturity assessment framework and implementation guidance specific to application development, which directly addresses PR.AT training gaps most organizations have; it's one of the few courses that treats Zero Trust as an architecture problem, not just a network one. Skip this if your team needs hands-on lab environments or wants to assess existing applications for Zero Trust compliance; SafeStack is education-first, not a scanner or penetration testing platform.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security differentiates with Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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