Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.