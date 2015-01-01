Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Hypernative. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Crypto-native teams and wallet providers need transaction-level threat detection before users sign, and Hypernative Wallet Protect is the only tool that simulates execution across 200+ risk types in real time. The API-first design catches phishing, malicious smart contracts, and fraudulent dApps before they drain assets, with continuous on-chain monitoring that maps to NIST DE.CM. Skip this if your organization treats blockchain security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational necessity; Hypernative requires teams that actively monitor non-custodial user behavior and can act on millisecond-level alerts.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Hypernative Wallet Protect vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hypernative Wallet Protect differentiates with Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Hypernative Wallet Protect is developed by Hypernative. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hypernative Wallet Protect and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Key differences: Hypernative Wallet Protect is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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