AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Hypernative Wallet Protect: API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction simulation and analysis, Phishing and fraud detection, Smart contract security assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.