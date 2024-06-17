Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying LLMs at scale need Zscaler AI Runtime Protection primarily for its near-zero latency filtering of prompt injections and jailbreaks without slowing inference. The tool's real-time detection paired with full prompt and response logging addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE requirements that most AI security offerings skip over. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM applications in production or needs post-incident recovery capabilities; Zscaler is detection and blocking only, not forensic reconstruction.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Zscaler AI Runtime Protection for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fortinet FortiAI and Zscaler AI Runtime Protection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox