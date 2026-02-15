Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.