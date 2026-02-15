Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial ai threat detection tool by NeuralTrust. Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Fortinet FortiAI for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Fortinet FortiAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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