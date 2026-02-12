Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.