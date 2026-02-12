Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Fortinet FortiAI for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Fortinet FortiAI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Fortinet FortiAI is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox