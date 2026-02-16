Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..

Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.