Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying LLMs at scale need Zscaler AI Runtime Protection primarily for its near-zero latency filtering of prompt injections and jailbreaks without slowing inference. The tool's real-time detection paired with full prompt and response logging addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE requirements that most AI security offerings skip over. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM applications in production or needs post-incident recovery capabilities; Zscaler is detection and blocking only, not forensic reconstruction.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Zscaler AI Runtime Protection for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Zscaler AI Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for AI systems detecting prompt attacks & data leaks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of jailbreaks and prompt injections, Input and output filtering with guardrails, Custom policy creation using natural language.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO integrates with Kubernetes, Docker. Zscaler AI Runtime Protection integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuvity RYNO and Zscaler AI Runtime Protection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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