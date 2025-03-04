Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..

Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.