Egress Prevent is a commercial email dlp tool by Egress. Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in misdirected email incidents will see immediate value in Egress Prevent's relationship mapping engine, which flags messages sent to wrong recipients before they land in inboxes. The tool's real-time point-of-send detection and Bayesian inference for continuous risk assessment directly address PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're stopping exfiltration at the moment of highest visibility. Skip this if your organization needs broader insider threat capabilities beyond email; Egress Prevent owns the send-time problem but doesn't replace behavioral analytics for lateral movement or cloud data access abuse.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Egress Prevent vs Forcepoint Email DLP Solution for your email dlp needs.
Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox